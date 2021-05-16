Traders in Bihar seek status of Corona Warriors, state assures dedicated COVID-19 vaccination camp

The Centre has declared doctors, paramedics, policemen, sanitation workers and others engaged in different duties in the fight against the COVID-19 as 'Corona Warriors'.
The Bihar government has assured traders that a special COVID-19 vaccination will be set up for them. Traders requested the status of Corona Warriors so that a special camp could be held to vaccinate them.
In a virtual interaction with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, members of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in Bihar, said that they had been running their businesses despite the COVID-19 threat and deserved classification of Corona Warriors.
They also sought the appointment of a nodal officer in every district in state to solve their issues, as per a Hindustan Times report.
"Though the government is yet to consider them, they are the real Corona warriors. They need vaccination on a priority basis. Also, the government should provide them with life insurance," Bihar CAIT President Ashok Kumar Verma said, as per the report.
In response, Prasad said that a vaccination camp would soon be arranged for traders, the "backbone of the economic system of the state".
"The government has already planned nodal officers in all the districts for the convenience of traders," he added, as per the report.
COVID-19 has claimed 3,743 lives in Bihar, even as the government asserted that the situation was improving rapidly and the positivity rate has dipped by more than half in just 10 days.
According to the state health minister Mangal Pandey, the positivity rate in the state, which was as high as 14.04 percent 10 days ago, now stood at just 6.7 percent.
The total number of people who have been infected by the coronavirus, since the pandemic first struck more than a year ago, has reached 6.45 lakh.
However, 5.58 lakh people have recovered and the active caseload, which till a week ago above one lakh, has also dipped to 82,486.