App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Traders' body CAIT to launch campaign to boycott Chinese goods

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the traders' body has been continuously campaigning from time to time for boycotting Chinese products for the last four years on the back of government's strong push for 'Make in India' programme.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

Traders' body CAIT on June 6 said it would launch a nationwide campaign to boycott Chinese goods across the country from June 10. The campaign call by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which claims to represent 7 crore traders and 40,000 trade associations, comes amid border tensions between India and China.

Under the campaign, CAIT will not only motivate traders to not sell Chinese goods but also urge Indian consumers to buy indigenous products in place of Chinese goods, and in this way Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call 'Vocal for Local' will also be fructified, the traders' body said in a statement.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the traders' body has been continuously campaigning from time to time for boycotting Chinese products for the last four years on the back of government's strong push for 'Make in India' programme.

Close

"As a result of these initiatives, imports from China have dropped from $76 billion in 2017-18 to $70 billion at present. This $6 billion import decline tells the true story of the use of indigenous goods and changing consumer sentiments," Khandelwal said.

related news

He said through efforts like these, CAIT is eyeing reduction in India's imports of Chinese goods by about USD 13 billion (around Rs 1 lakh crore) by December 2021, and has prepared a comprehensive list of about 3,000 products imported from China for which Indian substitutes and alternatives are easily available.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 07:52 pm

tags #Business #China #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches COVID BEEP app, says 'effective antidote' to pandemic

Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches COVID BEEP app, says 'effective antidote' to pandemic

COVID-19: Govt says 'fine-tuning' strategy, slams reports claiming experts not consulted

COVID-19: Govt says 'fine-tuning' strategy, slams reports claiming experts not consulted

Coronavirus pandemic | AIASL to provide job to family member in case of employee's death

Coronavirus pandemic | AIASL to provide job to family member in case of employee's death

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.