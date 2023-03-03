Trade unions do not repel investors, Kerala is investor-friendly, says KN Balagopal

It is wrong to believe that trade unions repel investments from big industries, said Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal.

He said: “Trade unions’ deterrence to big industries’ investment in the state is a misplaced belief and Kerala is looking at about Rs 60,000 crore industrial development in the new Vizhingam port area on the back of the ‘Make in Kerala’ push.”

“The question of deterrence due to any kind of trade union activity is a continuous myth that is always echoed in other places about Kerala. This is not a practical thing. We have new-generation industries, including chemicals, coming in a big way. There is a specific proposal for ‘Make in Kerala’, where we are taking special initiatives for promoting industry,” Balagopal told Moneycontrol in an interview.

The Vizhinjam port which is coming up in Kerala would be one of the biggest ports in the country.

The Kerala Finance Minister said the state is expecting around Rs 60,000 crore worth of development work in and around the Vizhingam port area. A lot of road development and other industrial corridor development work is taking place there, he said, adding that the state government is putting more money into it as more schemes could be in the pipeline. According to Balagopal, industrial development in Kerala is not less than the Indian average and, in some areas, it is better than that of several other states.

Captain Modi gives his bowlers certain freedom: Jaishankar “Our manufacturing growth was 17-18 percent last year. Our annual growth at the constant price is 12 percent and at the current price, it is 17 percent. The same growth rate is reflected in sectors such as industry, agriculture, services, and real estate. All this growth is a clear indication of the investor-friendly atmosphere in Kerala,” he said. There will be very significant growth and development in Kerala in the coming years. “We have a target of 25 years for making our economy a knowledge economy. New research, technology, and other areas of development will be focused upon. New technology will generate more kinds of employment,” the minister said.

Meghna Mittal