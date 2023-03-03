 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade unions do not repel investors, Kerala is investor-friendly, says KN Balagopal

Meghna Mittal
Mar 03, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST

The Kerala Finance Minister said the state is expecting around Rs 60,000 crore worth of development work in and around the Vizhinjam port area.

It is wrong to believe that trade unions repel investments from big industries, said Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal.

He said: “Trade unions’ deterrence to big industries’ investment in the state is a misplaced belief and Kerala is looking at about Rs 60,000 crore industrial development in the new Vizhingam port area on the back of the ‘Make in Kerala’ push.”

“The question of deterrence due to any kind of trade union activity is a continuous myth that is always echoed in other places about Kerala. This is not a practical thing. We have new-generation industries, including chemicals, coming in a big way. There is a specific proposal for ‘Make in Kerala’, where we are taking special initiatives for promoting industry,” Balagopal told Moneycontrol in an interview.

The Vizhinjam port which is coming up in Kerala would be one of the biggest ports in the country.