Tractor set ablaze at Delhi's India Gate during protests against farm bills

A mob of around 15-20 people set ablaze a tractor at India Gate in Delhi on September 28. The protestors are opposing the contentious farm bills passed by the Parliament last week. Farmers and opposition parties, including Congress, have staged protests across the country over the farm legislations.

Fire officials said they received information regarding the incident at 7.42 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.



#WATCH: A tractor was set ablaze by unidentified persons near India Gate, today. DCP New Delhi says,"Around 15- 20 persons gathered here & tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off & tractor was also removed. Those involved are being identified. Probe underway" pic.twitter.com/IKlOxq4mbj

— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

"About 15-20 people had gathered around 7.15-7.30 am and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and the tractor was removed. Legal action is being taken in the matter. Identity of the persons involved is being ascertained," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said as per a PTI report.

President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27 gave assent to contentious farm bills, passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, amid widespread protests against them across India.

Amid massive uproar by opposition members, Parliament recently passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill; Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), one of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) oldest allies, even quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on September 26 protest against the contentious bills.

The government has asserted that these bills will allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere they want at a better price. However, farmers have expressed apprehension that the centre's farm reforms would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big companies.