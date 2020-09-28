172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|tractor-set-ablaze-at-delhis-india-gate-during-protests-against-farm-bills-5893091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tractor set ablaze at Delhi's India Gate during protests against farm bills

Fire officials said that they received information regarding the fire incident at India Gate at 7.42 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Moneycontrol News
File picture of farmers' protest
File picture of farmers' protest

A mob of around 15-20 people set ablaze a tractor at India Gate in Delhi on September 28. The protestors are opposing the contentious farm bills passed by the Parliament last week. Farmers and opposition parties, including Congress, have staged protests across the country over the farm legislations.

Fire officials said they received information regarding the incident at 7.42 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"About 15-20 people had gathered around 7.15-7.30 am and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and the tractor was removed. Legal action is being taken in the matter. Identity of the persons involved is being ascertained," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said as per a PTI report.

President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27 gave assent to contentious farm bills, passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, amid widespread protests against them across India.

Close

Amid massive uproar by opposition members, Parliament recently passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill; Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

related news

The government has asserted that these bills will allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere they want at a better price. However, farmers have expressed apprehension that the centre's farm reforms would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big companies.
 The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), one of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) oldest allies, even quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on September 26  protest against the contentious bills.
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 10:25 am

tags #Delhi #India #India Gate

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.