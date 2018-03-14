App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 14, 2018 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Track renewal target for 2018-19 set at 3,900 km: Minister

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said that track renewal works are undertaken as and when a stretch of track becomes due for renewal as per the criteria laid down by railways.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The track renewal target has been set at 3,900 km for 2018-19, the government today informed Parliament, a day after a CAG report came down hard on the Railways for the poor condition of rail tracks.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said that track renewal works are undertaken as and when a stretch of track becomes due for renewal as per the criteria laid down by railways.

The track renewal target has been set at 3,900 km for 2018-19, he said.

The minister also provided zone wise renewal goals and the actual renewal carried out till now.

In Central zone, while the target for renewal was 275 km, as of January 2018, actual renewal was 186 km.

For South Central, zone while 147 km was the target, it achieved 154 km of renewal.

South Western railway achieved 146 km of track renewal against a target of 170. The Southern Railway achieved 241 km of renewal as against the 406 km of set target.

Gohain also said that the Konkan Railway route track renewal works were not due.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC