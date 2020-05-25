App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 06:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Toyota Kirloskar Motor to resume manufacturing operations from May 26

The company officials are closely monitoring and evaluating the situation to gradually ramp up operations, the company added.

PTI

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday said it will resume its manufacturing operations at its Bidadi (Karnataka) plant from Tuesday.

After weeks of lockdown and partial lifting of restrictions across the country, the company will re-start production at the facility from May 26 in a phased manner, in concurrence with the directives of both, the state and the central governments, TKM said in a statement.

The company officials are closely monitoring and evaluating the situation to gradually ramp up operations, it added.

More than 290 dealerships of the company and 230 service outlets have also resumed operations across the country, the automaker said.

"While restarting operations, we have deliberately been very circumspect to take some more time owing to the fact that we wanted to take extra precautions so as to ensure that both the workplace and its surrounding are safe for us to resume work," TKM Deputy Managing Director Raju B Ketkale said.

The physical and mental well-being of employees is of utmost importance to the company and it does not want to jeopardise the same at any cost, he added.

The company said it had introduced a set of safety initiatives at its plant as well as dealerships.

First Published on May 25, 2020 06:10 pm

