App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 12:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tourists may soon be able to tweet their grievances to govt

The ministry wants to replicate the External Affairs Ministry's Twitter Seva Service, which was launched in 2016 with an aim to centralise and expedite its grievance redressal mechanism.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tourists pose for photos in front of the luxury train 'Palace on Wheels' which starts its 12th tour, from Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Tourists pose for photos in front of the luxury train 'Palace on Wheels' which starts its 12th tour, from Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

The Tourism Ministry is planning to launch a Twitter-based grievance redressal mechanism for tourists to file their complaints in real time on the lines of a platform run by the External Affairs Ministry, official sources said on July 3.

The ministry wants to replicate the External Affairs Ministry's Twitter Seva Service, which was launched in 2016 with an aim to centralise and expedite its grievance redressal mechanism.

Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel had a meeting with officials of Twitter earlier this week and requested them to create a dedicated mechanism.

Close

"The minister was keen that such complains reach the ministry through social media like that of the MEA through which redressal can be swift. Many ministries with a public interface have been doing it with great success and we believe that it will be beneficial for tourists," one of the sources said.

related news

The source said that the ministry will also create a dedicated cell to address the issues raised by tourists on the handle so that they can be resolved within a given time frame.

Union ministries such as the railways receive a lot of complaints from passengers on their Twitter handle and these are addressed by the divisional railway managers concerned as well as the public relation officers.

Twitter, the sources have said, has advised the ministry to first create a cell comprising personnel from the ministry.

Currently, tourists can register their grievances on a 24x7 toll-free multi-lingual tourist helpline.

The MEA's Twitter handle was created with an aim to centralise its grievance redressal mechanism by bringing over 200 social media handles including those of Indian Missions and regional passport offices under one platform.

Under the service, a tweet to any Twitter handle of the Ministry automatically lands in the Twitter Seva platform which provides prompt resolution of the grievances.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 11:59 am

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.