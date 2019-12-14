App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 14, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tourists have joy ride on world's oldest working locomotive

The Express EIR21 locomotive was originally shipped to India from England in 1855.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Indian Railways
Indian Railways

Foreign tourists had a joy ride on December 14 in a rake pulled by a 164-year-old steam engine, said to be the world's oldest working locomotive, as it chugged between Egmore and Kodambakkam Railway Stations.

'Express EIR21' was the cynosure of all eyes with Railway Board Rolling Stock member Rajesh Agarwal flagging off the Steam Heritage Run at Chennai Egmore Railway station in the presence of top Southern Railway officials including its General Manager John Thomas.

A press release said 70 foreign tourists, who were on a trip to the state, boarded the train.

Close

Some officials also travelled along with them. The cost of a ticket for one way trip (Chennai Egmore to Kodambakkam, a distance of about 10 km) was Rs 500 while for a to-and-fro ticket, it was Rs 1,000.

related news

The Express EIR21 locomotive was originally shipped to India from England in 1855.

After withdrawal from service in 1909, it was kept as an exhibit at Jabalpur Workshops and Howrah Station for over 101 years.

During this period, several parts of the train corroded while some were missing and some were not fit for use.

Southern Railways Loco Works at Perambur revived the locomotive in 2010.

The Steam Heritage runs are operated to showcase the heritage value of Indian Railways.

According to the release, till date nine such heritage runs have been operated by Southern Railway in Chennai Division.

Heritage special runs have also been conducted in Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai and Thiruvananthapuram divisions, the release added.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 14, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #egmore #India #locomotive

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.