Tourism ministry might not put up Taj Mahal for 'adoption' soon: Report

Moneycontrol News

The tourism ministry is not actively seeking bids to put up Taj Mahal for adoption under its "Adopt a Heritage" programme, according to a report in The Economic Times.

India's most famous monument is not on the immediate adoption list due to the number of issues associated with the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the report said.

"The monument is huge and lots of issues are involved. There's no exclusion per se. But it's a long list and it is not necessary that every monument will go up for adoption. The committee may decide that it (Taj Mahal) may not need it (adoption) as of now," an official told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The Supreme Court recently pulled up the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for failure to protect the monument. The apex court expressed concern over the monuments' changing colour, saying it was yellow and is now turning brown and green.

The tourism ministry's "Adopt a Heritage" initiative, launched in September last year, invites private and public sector companies to look after the maintenance and facilities at heritage sites. The companies that adopt a heritage site are called "monument mitras".

A few monuments have been taken up for adoption by companies. The Red Fort was recently handed over to Dalmia Bharat Group.

Yatra.com has adopted the Qutub Minar and TK International is now managing the Sun Temple at Konark.

Companies have expressed interest in monuments at Hampi and Tipu Sultan's summer palace in Bengaluru, media reports suggest.