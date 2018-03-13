App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 12, 2018 07:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tourism ministry all set to hire PR firm to promote India globally

The Tourism Ministry is soon going to hire a public relations firm to boost the country's image and to promote it as a safe destination for foreign tourists, a senior official of the ministry said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Tourism Ministry is soon going to hire a public relations firm to boost the country's image and to promote it as a safe destination for foreign tourists, a senior official of the ministry said.

Tourism Ministry Secretary Rashmi Verma said that the ministry was speaking to stakeholders to finalise the RFP (Request for Proposal) document.

"We will hire a central public relations firm to promote India, to promote its various facets as well as show the world that India is a safe destination. Its job will be to give out positive message about India, sell positive stories. It will be a private firm with credentials to promote India internationally," Verma told PTI.

The ministry has also decided to go the whole hog for promotional activities globally, with the budget for the same being raised from Rs 400 crore in 2017-2018 to Rs 600 in 2018-2019.

related news

"We have completely changed the way we looked at promotional activities. While earlier we concentrated on promoting tourism seasonally, now we are promoting India through the year. Instead of releasing generic advertisements, we are now focusing on themes," she said.

The ministry recently released an ad film focusing on yoga -- six more are to follow on ayurveda, Indian cuisines, culture and heritage, cruise tourism, eco and adventure tourism -- all made by acclaimed agencies for international markets.

Verma said a “hub and spook model” would now be adopted for its overseas operations and the ministry had decided to bring down the number of overseas offices from 14 to eight, thus focusing on specific markets.

"A hub will overlook the operation in the region. We will have eight offices in key and emerging markets, and they will be supported by our marketing representatives and PR agencies. We, in conjunction with Indian missions abroad, are in the process of appointing marketing representatives and local PR officials," she said.

Countries where India tourism offices would remain include the US, Germany, the UK, Dubai, Russia, China, Japan and Singapore.

The ministry would also focus in a big way in promoting the Buddhist circuit -- soon there would be a film on Buddhist areas of interest, a dedicated website for easy access of tourists for Buddhism related information and even a road show to promote it.

"As of now only 0.005 per cent tourists come to India who are interested in the Buddhist circuit despite Buddha having such a strong presence here. There is huge potential in it and we have to capitalise it," Verma said.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC