Tourism minister launches Visit India Year 2023 campaign, logo

G Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday launched the Visit India Year 2023 campaign to encourage inbound travel to the country which is currently holding the presidency of G20.

The minister also launched a logo of the campaign that draws inspiration from visual representation of 'namaste'.

The Tourism Ministry said G20 presidency presets a fantastic opportunity to highlight the country's tourism offerings. The Visit India Year 2023 campaign is an initiative of the Tourism Ministry.

From showcasing Incredible India visiting delegates to positioning the country as a major travel destination during its year-long presidency, G20 will be the Union Tourism Ministry's focus area in 2023.

India assumed the presidency of the influential bloc on December 1, setting the tone for the ministry's calendar this year.

Read More

More than 200 meetings will be held across 55 locations, culminating with the annual G20 summit on September 9-10.