English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Tourism Department issues notices to unregistered hotels in Goa

    In a press statement, the department named these hotels and warned of stringent action if they failed to register themselves immediately.

    PTI
    November 09, 2022 / 06:52 AM IST

    The Goa Tourism Department has issued notices to several hotels under relevant sections of the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act for their failure to register with the department.

    In a press statement, the department named these hotels and warned of stringent action if they failed to register themselves immediately.

    The punishment includes fine of Rs one lakh, and may result in disconnection of water and electricity, connection and sealing of the hotel premises, it said.

    The Department has also empowered police to take action in these matters, it said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Goa #hotels #India #Tourism Department
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:52 am