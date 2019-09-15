App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2019 08:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tough time will pass: Nitin Gadkari on economic slowdown

"I know the industries are going through a tough time now. We want to increase the growth rate," Gadkari said

PTI @moneycontrolcom
nitin gadkari
nitin gadkari

Amid the slowdown in the economy, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on September 13 exhorted the industries not to lose heart, saying this phase will pass.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and MSMEs was speaking at a function to mark 65th foundation day of the Vidarbha Industries Association here. "I know the industries are going through a tough time now. We want to increase the growth rate.

"Recently, I met automobile manufacturers at all India convention of automobile industry and all of them were little worried...," Gadkari said.

"I told them, Kabhi Khushi Hoti Hain Kabhi Gam Hota Hain (there are times of joy and times of sorrow), sometimes you succeed, sometimes you fail...life is a cycle.

"So in your life too, because of global economy, demand and supply, business cycles you face little problems sometimes. Even the (rest of the) world is facing this problem. So don't get disappointed, this time will pass," Gadkari said. "And I certainly feel that in coming days we are going to be the fastest growing economy," he said.

First Published on Sep 15, 2019 08:15 am

tags #Economy #India #Nitin Gadkari

