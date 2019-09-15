Tough time will pass: Nitin Gadkari on economic slowdown

Amid the slowdown in the economy, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on September 13 exhorted the industries not to lose heart, saying this phase will pass.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and MSMEs was speaking at a function to mark 65th foundation day of the Vidarbha Industries Association here. "I know the industries are going through a tough time now. We want to increase the growth rate.

"Recently, I met automobile manufacturers at all India convention of automobile industry and all of them were little worried...," Gadkari said.

"I told them, Kabhi Khushi Hoti Hain Kabhi Gam Hota Hain (there are times of joy and times of sorrow), sometimes you succeed, sometimes you fail...life is a cycle.