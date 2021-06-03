Total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India exceeds 22.37 crore: Govt

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 22.37 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. It said 14,20,288 people between 18 and 44 years received the first dose of vaccine and 27,203 beneficiaries of the same age group received the second dose on Thursday.

Cumulatively, 2,40,54,868 people in this age group have received their first dose and 86,568 beneficiaries got their second shot since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years, the ministry said.

Of the 22,37,27,632 who have received COVID-19 vaccine, 99,24,634 are healthcare and 1,59,18,192 frontline workers who have taken the first dose, 68,26,409 healthcare and 86,04,747 frontline workers who got the second shot, while 2,40,54,868 individual in the 18-44 years age group have taken the first dose and 86,568 people in the same group have received both doses.

Besides, 6,85,51,044 beneficiaries aged between 45 and 60 years have been administered the first dose and 1,10,74,273 people in the same age group have been given the second shot. Also, 5,96,72,572 senior citizens have taken the first dose of vaccine and 1,90,14,325 people above 60 years have taken the second dose.

As on day 139 of the vaccination drive, 26,24,971 vaccine doses were given.

24,04,166 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,20,805 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine according to a provisional report till 7 pm, the ministry said. The final report would be completed by late in the night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the health ministry underlined.