Total COVID-19 recoveries reach over 48.4 lakh with 93,420 cured in a day; recovery rate 82.14%

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 surged to 48,49,584 on Saturday with 93,420 patients recuperating from the disease in a day which is more than the number of fresh cases recorded during the same period, the union health ministry said.

With the recovery rate rising to 82.14 percent, the ministry said India has maintained its top global ranking in total recoveries with such high successive single-day numbers.

"As India records more recoveries than new cases, the gap between recovered and active cases is continuously widening. The recoveries are more than five times the active cases of coronavirus infection,” it said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The recovered cases exceed the active cases (9,60,969) by nearly 39 lakh.

"This has also ensured that active cases account for merely 16.28 percent of the total caseload. This has sustained on its steady declining path,” the ministry said.

Following the national lead, 24 states and Union Territories are also reporting higher number of new recoveries than new cases.

The ministry said 10 states and UTs account for nearly 73 percent of the new recovered cases.

Maharashtra has maintained this lead with 19,592 new recoveries.

"These sustained encouraging results have been made possible with the Centre-led proactive and calibrated strategy of 'test, track and treat' with a sharp focus on 'Chase the Virus' approach,” the ministry said.

States and Union Territories have effectively identified positive cases at an early stage through high and aggressive levels of countrywide testing.

This has been supplemented with prompt surveillance and tracking to identify the contacts to curb spread of the infection, it said.

The Centre has issued a Standard of Care protocol to ensure uniform and high-quality medical care for those in home and facility isolation, and hospitals.

These have been upgraded periodically drawing from the emerging global and national evidences.

The Government is supporting the efforts of the states and UTs through technical, financial, material and other resources, the ministry said.

India’s COVID-19 tally sprinted past 59 lakh on Saturday with 85,362 fresh cases being recorded in a day, while the death toll mounted to 93,379 after 1,089 people succumbed to the disease in 24 hours.