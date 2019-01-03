Total 5,151 projects proposed by cities under Smart City mission: Centre

A total of 5,151 projects have been proposed by cities in their Smart City Proposals and they have all incorporated special purpose vehicles, the Rajya Sabha was informed Thursday. Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said this in a written reply to a question in the Upper House of Parliament.

"The implementation of the Smart Cities Mission is being done by a city level Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

"As on date, all 100 cities have incorporated SPVs, 97 of them have procured Project Management Consultants (PMCs) and all 100 have constituted City Level Advisory Fora (CLAF)," he said in the reply.

A total of 5,151 projects at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,05,018 crore have been proposed by cities in their Smart City Proposals (SCPs), Puri said.

Smart Cities Mission is one of the flagship projects of the Centre.

"As on November 30, 2018, 2,342 projects worth Rs 90,929 crore have been tendered, of which 1,675 projects worth Rs 51,866 crore are under implementation/have been completed," he said.

As per Smart Cities Mission Statement and Guidelines, the Central government proposes to give financial support to the extent of Rs 48,000 crore (23.4 per cent of SCP value) over five years such that an average of Rs 500 crore per city, according to the details shared by the minister.

"An equal amount, on a matching basis, is to be provided by the state/urban local body (ULB). Apart from these, around Rs 42,028 crores (21 peer cent) is expected from convergence with other missions, Rs 41,022 crores (20 per cent) from public private partnerships (PPP), around Rs 9,843 crores (4.8 per cent) from loans, Rs 2,644 crores (1.3 per cent) from own resources and remaining from other sources," Puri said.