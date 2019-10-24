Tosham Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Tosham Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Tosham Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Tosham constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Tosham is an Assembly constituency in Bhiwani district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 81.39% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 68.19% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Kiran Choudhry won this seat by a margin of 19741 votes, which was 13.04% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 151357 votes.Kiran Choudhary won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 46107 votes. INC polled 108088 votes, 57.63% of the total votes polled.
