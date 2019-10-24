Tosham Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Tosham Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Tosham is an Assembly constituency in Bhiwani district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 81.39% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 68.19% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Kiran Choudhry won this seat by a margin of 19741 votes, which was 13.04% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 151357 votes.