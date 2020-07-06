App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 05:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Torrent Power raises Rs 300 crore via NCDs

The rated, listed, taxable, non-cumulative, redeemable NCDs were issued at a coupon rate of 7.30 percent per annum on private placement basis, it said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Torrent Power on Monday said it has raised Rs 300 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

The company has issued 3,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 300 crore, it said in a BSE filing.

The rated, listed, taxable, non-cumulative, redeemable NCDs were issued at a coupon rate of 7.30 percent per annum on private placement basis, it said.

Close

The maturity period of the NCDs is three years.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of NSE.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 05:51 pm

tags #Business #India #Market news #NCDs #Torrent Power

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.