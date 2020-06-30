App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Top US senators express solidarity with India, slam China's 'unwarranted' armed aggression

Top Republican Senator Marco Rubio spoke with India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and expressed solidarity with the people of India on the Chinese aggression.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Top US senators have expressed solidarity with India as they slammed China for its "unwarranted and lawless armed aggression" against the country.

Top Republican Senator Marco Rubio spoke with India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and expressed solidarity with the people of India on the Chinese aggression.

“I spoke to Amb Sandhu to express our solidarity with the people of #India as they firmly confront unwarranted and lawless armed aggression by the Communist Party of China,” Rubio tweeted.

Close

“India has made it clear, they will not be bullied by Beijing,” the top Republican Senator from Florida said.

related news

On the Senate Floor, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for the second time in less than a week, accused China of aggression against India.

A day earlier, Senator Tom Cotton slammed China for its aggression against India.

“China has resumed its submarine intrusions in the Japanese contiguous zones and picked deadly fights with India at high altitude,” the top Republican Senator from Arkansas said.

“Just go around the horn. You started in India, where, high up in the Himalayas, China has essentially invaded India, an ally of ours. And they have killed 20 Indian soldiers,” Cotton told Fox News.

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last several weeks, and the tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15.

The Chinese soldiers used stones, nail-studded sticks, iron rods and clubs in carrying out the brutal attacks on Indian soldiers after they protested the erection of a surveillance post by China on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan.

The two sides are holding diplomatic and military-level talks to ease the situation along the LAC.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 11:00 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #India China News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.