English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE | Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Top US counterterrorism official to visit New Delhi for key meeting

    Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Timothy Betts travels to Japan, the Philippines, and India from December 8-14, the State Department said on Thursday.

    PTI
    December 09, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST

    A top American counterterrorism official is set to visit New Delhi for the US-India Counterterrorism Joint Working Group’s annual meeting next week which will review regional and global terrorist threat assessments and initiatives to strengthen law enforcement and judicial partnerships.

    Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Timothy Betts travels to Japan, the Philippines, and India from December 8-14, the State Department said on Thursday.

    In New Delhi, Betts will lead the US delegation at the annual US-India Counterterrorism Joint Working Group on December 12-13.

    The Joint Working Group will review regional and global terrorist threat assessments, collaborative bilateral and regional counterterrorism programming, and initiatives to strengthen law enforcement and judicial partnerships.

    In Japan, Acting Coordinator Betts participated in trilateral counterterrorism discussions on December 8 with senior government officials from Australia and Japan. These discussions focused on the current terrorism landscape, including persistent threats in the Indo-Pacific.

    In Manila on December 9, Betts will meet with senior Philippine officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Anti-Terrorism Council to discuss ongoing counterterrorism cooperation and the US-Philippine security partnership. assessments, collaborative bilateral and regional counterterrorism programming, and initiatives to strengthen law enforcement and judicial partnerships.
    PTI
    Tags: #counterterrorism #Geopolitics #India US relation #US delegation
    first published: Dec 9, 2022 02:42 pm