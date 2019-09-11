App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top LeT terrorist killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

Two police personnel were injured in a grenade blast at the encounter site and are out of danger

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A top ranking Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s Sopore, police said.

The terrorist, identified as LeT's Asif Maqbool Bhatt, was killed in a brief encounter in Sopore in the valley's Baramulla district, police said.

Two police personnel were injured in a grenade blast at the encounter site and are out of danger.

The encounter broke out when security forces, acting on specific information, launched a search and cordon operation in the town to flush out the hiding terrorist.

"He (Asif) was challenged to stop but he did not. He threw a grenade at our parties in which two of our police personnel were injured. They are out of danger," J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told reporters. He said Bhatt had created terror in Sopore.

"Over the last one month he was very active. He made use of over ground workers to print posters threatening civilians to not open shops and not go for their day-to-day activities", he added

Bhatt was responsible for a recent attack on the home of a fruit trader Hamidullah Rather in Sopore, police said. Three members of Rather's family, including his toddler granddaughter, were injured in the attack.

Two men went to his residence and, not finding him home, they shot at and injured his family members.

Bhatt was also responsible for shooting at a migrant labourer, Shafi Aaalam, in Sopore, police officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Sep 11, 2019 01:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #LeT

