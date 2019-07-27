App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 11:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Top JeM commander from Pakistan killed in Kashmir encounter

Munna Lahori, also known as Bihari, had been used by the JeM terror group for recruitment, a police official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Munna Lahori from Pakistan was killed on July 27 along with his local associate in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

He was responsible for a series of civilian killings in Kashmir, they said.

Lahori, also known as Bihari, had been used by the JeM terror group for recruitment, a police official said.

Close
He was killed in the morning along with his local associate after a night long operation following a tip-off, he added.
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 11:13 am

tags #India #JeM

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.