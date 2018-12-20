Top headlines of 2018 in India: Nirav Modi, assembly polls, Rafale deal and more

Here's a round-up of the top stories that made front page news across the country. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 PNB Scam: The Punjab National Bank fraud case relates to fraudulent letters of undertaking worth $2.1 billion issued by the bank’s Brady House branch in Mumbai, making it liable for the amount. Jeweller and designer Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have been accused of allegedly organising the fraud and have been chargesheeted along with other, including bank officials. Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi absconded days before the scam came to light. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Milestone SC judgments on Aadhaar and Section 377: The apex court delivered multiple milestone verdicts in 2018. Two of them were on Aadhaar and Section 377. The top court upheld the constitutional validity of the unique identification number, but barred private entities from using the biometric data for KYC authentication. SC also scrapped section 377 of the Indian Penal Code that criminalised homosexuality. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 The Rafale fallout: While the issue has been part of the political discourse for a few years, the Rafale deal controversy gathered steam in 2018 due to a concentrated attack from the Opposition. In December, the Supreme Court dismissed all petitions seeking probe into the alleged irregularities of the deal. SC gave a clean chit to the Centre on decision making, pricing and selection of the Indian offset partner. It is a political controversy related to purchase of 36 multirole fighter jets for an estimated price of 7.8 billion Euros from Dassault Aviation. (Representative image: Reuters) 4/10 India’s #MeToo movement: The global movement against sexual assault and sexual harassment went viral in India starting October. The movement that started from the film industry in India quickly spread to other fields including the government and media. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Urjit Patel’s resignation: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s Governor resigned nine months before his tenure was to end in September 2019, ending a 27-month-long stint at Mint Street rocked by a testy debate on the central bank’s autonomy. Since August, RBI’s relationship with the government had been anything but cordial. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and M Karunanidhi: The year witnessed the demise of tall political figures, including former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi. Vajpayee was one of BJP’s founding members and will be remembered for unleashing a string of economic reforms during NDA’s five-year term between 1999 and 2004. Karunanidhi was an astute, sharp and strategic artist-turned-politician and the patriarch of the DMK. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Assembly elections: In the year ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the nation witnessed a total of nine state assembly polls. Three Northeastern states — Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland — voted in February. All three states saw a change of government. In May, a post-poll alliance between Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) managed to block BJP from forming a government in Karnataka. Congress halted the Modi juggernaut in December by winning three ‘Hindi heartland’ states — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. TRS retained Telangana and Congress lost its last Northeast bastion to MNF. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Flipkart-Walmart deal: In May, global retail giant Walmart bought a 77 percent stake in Flipkart for $16 billion to enter India's growing e-commerce market. It remains the world’s largest e-commerce deal. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Floods in Kerala: The flood, caused by unusually high rainfall during the monsoon season, wreaked havoc in ‘God’s Own Country’. The flood resulted in the death of 483 people. Kerala took months to crawl back to normalcy. Emergency supplies and reconstruction aid poured in from across the country and the world. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Christian Michel’s extradition: The alleged middleman was brought to India in early December following his extradition by the UAE in politically-sensitive Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal. BJP said extradition in the case from the UPA era was a diplomatic victory and could spell "serious trouble" for the Congress's "first family", referring to Gandhis. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Dec 20, 2018 08:04 am