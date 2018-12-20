Top headlines of 2018 in India: Nirav Modi, assembly polls, Rafale deal and more

The Rafale fallout: While the issue has been part of the political discourse for a few years, the Rafale deal controversy gathered steam in 2018 due to a concentrated attack from the Opposition. In December, the Supreme Court dismissed all petitions seeking probe into the alleged irregularities of the deal. SC gave a clean chit to the Centre on decision making, pricing and selection of the Indian offset partner. It is a political controversy related to purchase of 36 multirole fighter jets for an estimated price of 7.8 billion Euros from Dassault Aviation. (Representative image: Reuters)