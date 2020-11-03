Top epidemiologists in West agree to disagree on India’s COVID-19 projections

The jury is out on this one. Top-notch Indian epidemiologists and health experts based in the West strongly disagree with each other on their Covid-19 estimates of India, which had grabbed headlines, leading to a certain degree of panic and strong denials earlier this year.

The pandemic outbreak has prompted many mathematical and statistical models to map its spread. Some of these templates look at the spread of the infection over time at the local as well as the global level.

While the much-talked-about John Hopkins study in March 2020 had predicted 20-40 crore (200 to 400 million) infections in India by September, creating a stir among government circles, other leading institutions in the West such as the Dalla Lana School of Public Health in Canada say that the John Hopkins study—and indeed all western projections—have proved to be off the mark.

Let’s look at the John Hopkins study

Director of the Washington-based Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy (CDDEP), Senior Research Scholar and Lecturer at Princeton University, Ramanan Laxminarayan, one of the authors of the John Hopkins study, believes that their projections were right on the ball. “The Indian government’s own Supermodel Committee now says that there have been 420 million infections to date in India, which is right around our estimates in March under the assumption of a lockdown. We made these predictions when there were 500 cases in India and I think we have been proven correct,” he told this writer.

India’s Supermodel, commissioned by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), with the mandate to “include best predictive analytics for robust forecasting of Covid-19 spread”, with the avowed aim of putting in place “aggregate successful evidence-based mathematical and statistical forecasting models”, calculated that India may have reached herd immunity with around 38 crore, or 380 million, of the population either infected or having antibodies. It also pegged the infection counts by 2021 to be at 10.6 million.

The findings of this Supermodel—submitted in mid-October—are in conjunction with the government’s statement that five states—among them West Bengal, Kerala and Delhi—are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the last few weeks due to festivities and gatherings, post the Unlock-5 re-opening. While in recent weeks, the daily case count has decreased to 36,000 cases, fresh infections in India are now hovering around the 40,000 range in the past few days, among the highest in the world.

The Supermodel, which examined various parameters such as the timing of the lockdown, alternative lockdown scenarios, the impact of migrant workers returning to their homes, and the future course of the pandemic including the impact of not following safety protocols, offered some definitive conclusions:

** Delaying the initial lockdown (starting March 25) would have made the pandemic more difficult to manage.

** Actual lockdown saw more than 10 lakh active symptomatic cases peaking around the end of September, and 1 lakh recorded Covid-19 linked deaths. In contrast, the no-lockdown scenario predicted over 140 lakh peak active (symptomatic) cases by June, and 26 lakh deaths by the end of August.

** The mass exodus of reverse migration of labourers from Mumbai and Delhi in May-June did not significantly alter overall outcomes at the state and national levels.

Ominously, the Supermodel warned that more people could contract Covid-19 during the upcoming festival and winter seasons. Relaxing the lockdown and other protective measures can result in a steep rise – up to 26 lakh infections within a month, and that district and higher-level lockdowns are hardly effective anymore.

Interestingly, it suggests that the pandemic can be controlled by early next year, if all protocols are in place. It may well turn out to be a pretty big If.

That doesn’t impress much

Not everyone is too impressed by the projections put forward by the John Hopkins study though. Leading epidemiologist Prabhat Jha, University Professor and Chair in Global Health and Epidemiology, Dalla Lana School of Public Health Professor, Toronto, Canada, likens pandemic projections to those guessing on stock market valuation models—they invariably tend to be wrong!

It is not enough to have opinions, which are not the same thing as data and warns against dubious claims not backed up with data “be it by universities or governments”. The signal is clear.

“Clearly, they (the projections) were not accurate. The suggestion that up to 125-240 million Indians would be hit by Covid-19 has turned out to be off by quite a bit. The current case count as of mid-October is about 8 million, (it was 4 million in early September). Even if we think that this is a 10-fold underestimation (for this, we will need careful population-based seroprevalence surveys), then that would be about 80 million infected at the upper end. It still makes it lower than the models guessed,” he told this writer.

Interestingly, researchers who conducted and analysed the results of India’s first national seroprevalence survey to estimate the prevalence of Covid-19 in the population in May 2020, have alleged that they were not allowed to include data from disease hotspots in 10 cities, in the paper that they published describing the survey. Seroprevalence surveys measure the number of people who develop immunoglobulin G or IgG antibodies to the novel coronavirus.

According to Prabhat Jha, scientists working the models are highly capable; however, the models used tend to quite unreliable, especially early on. “The CDDEP model (John Hopkins study) and others that were done early have real limitations. At the population level (i.e. outside of higher-exposed groups such as health care workers), during the first phase of the epidemic, the most susceptible are the first to acquire infection; this inevitably leads to an overestimation of final sizes of the epidemic,” he explains.

Differing theories

In his estimation, these early models had a biased representation of mortality from the infection, whereas more recent reviews have shown that except in older ages, the infection fatality rate is quite low. “So not only did the CDDEP model face these problems, but so did the Imperial College predictions. They estimated 2.2 million deaths in the US and 0.5 million deaths in the UK, while, the actual death totals to date are 10 percent of that in each country,” he said.

So, while all models are wrong, argues Jha, some are useful.

Instead, the expert, who is also Executive Director, Centre for Global Health Research, St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, puts forward another thesis. He said what is important in India (and elsewhere) is to look at the COVID-19 casualty cycle; of how many deaths will occur and track the actual death counts to establish trajectories. “These show for the most part that the Indian mortality curves are not flattening in most settings, meaning India can expect ongoing challenges of community transmission of Covid-19 for the next few months.”

This also implies that the mortality reporting systems in India need a major and urgent upgrade. India needs to count its dead much faster and better, something that many other experts also agree.

According to one ICMR official, models can tell you what you want them to. “For the same questions, modelling projections can give such drastically different figures. It is difficult to take a decision based on those,” he told this writer. Little wonder then that it is rather difficult—or well-nigh impossible—for experts to reach a consensus on one single figure. That, however, is unlikely to stop statisticians from doing what they do best: drawing up their models in right earnest.