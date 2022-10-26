Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 26: Bitcoin tops $20,000 as crypto MCap jumps sharply

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 26 as the global crypto market cap increased 4.97 percent to $976.54 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 69.11 percent to $89.24 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.66 billion, which is 4.10 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $80.85 billion, which is 90.59 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.76 percent, which is a decrease of 0.08 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

What’s causing all of the green?

Analysts point to macroeconomic trends, with the stock market also up today as an array of major companies report earnings. OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya also points to hope that the US Federal Reserve will soon calm its aggressive plan of interest rate raises. Read more

As of 7:46 am on October 26, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,10,288 3.61% Ether 1,25,200.4 8.21% Tether 86.32 -0.11% Cardano 32.80 7.53% Binance Coin 24,003.01 1.36% XRP 39.48 1.23% Polkadot 550.00 4.56% Dogecoin 5.2700 5.89%

Moneycontrol News