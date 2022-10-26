English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 26: Bitcoin tops $20,000 as crypto MCap jumps sharply

    The price of bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.76 percent

    Moneycontrol News
    October 26, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 26 as the global crypto market cap increased 4.97 percent to $976.54 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 69.11 percent to $89.24 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.66 billion, which is 4.10 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $80.85 billion, which is 90.59 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.76 percent, which is a decrease of 0.08 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    What’s causing all of the green?

    Analysts point to macroeconomic trends, with the stock market also up today as an array of major companies report earnings. OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya also points to hope that the US Federal Reserve will soon calm its aggressive plan of interest rate raises. Read more

    Close

    Related stories

    As of 7:46 am on October 26, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin17,10,2883.61%
    Ether1,25,200.48.21%
    Tether86.32-0.11%
    Cardano32.807.53%
    Binance Coin24,003.011.36%
    XRP39.481.23%
    Polkadot550.004.56%
    Dogecoin5.27005.89%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #Bitcoin prices #crypto prices #cryptocurrency #Ethereum
    first published: Oct 26, 2022 08:06 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.