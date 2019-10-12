App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2019 09:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Top Army commanders to meet next week to brainstorm on current emerging security challenges

The latest edition of the Army Commander's Conference will be held at New Delhi from October 14 to 19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Top Army commanders will meet next week to brainstorm on the current emerging security and administrative challenges and chart the future course for the force, an Army spokesperson said on October 11.  The latest edition of the Army Commander's Conference will be held at New Delhi from October 14 to 19.

The Army Commander's Conference, an apex level biannual event, is held in April and October every year.

The conference facilitates conceptual level deliberations culminating in important policy decisions.

Close

"The apex level leadership of the Indian Army will brainstorm on current emerging security and administrative challenges and chart the future course for the Indian Army. To ensure due diligence, decisions are taken through collegiate system comprising Army commanders and senior officers," the spokesperson said.

The conference commences on October 14 with the address of Army Chief Bipin Rawat, followed by an update by the Army commanders on their respective operational and administrative issues.

Discussions on the ongoing contemporary issues is also scheduled.

Additionally, an equipment display by defence industries showcasing niche technology in fields of artificial intelligence, drone systems, ammunition and unmanned ground vehicles will also be held.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 12, 2019 09:33 am

tags #India

