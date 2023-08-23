Top 10 lunar missions that have revolutionised humans’ outlook towards science and tech

Luna 2 (Soviet Union, 1959) is the first artificial item by humans to orbit the moon

Few projects have captivated human imagination and pushed the envelope of what is possible as much as moon exploration. From the early days of space travel to Chandrayaan-3, these top 10 lunar missions have forever changed how humans look at science and technology.

Luna 2 (Soviet Union, 1959): The first artificial item by humans to orbit the moon, marking a critical turning point in space exploration and laying the foundation for upcoming missions.

2) Apollo 11 (USA, 1969): This legendary mission saw Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong make the first human steps on the moon, immortalising the remark, "That's one small step for

man, one giant leap for mankind" in our collective memory. 3) Apollo 13 (USA, 1970): The crew of this mission demonstrated human resourcefulness and teamwork as they collaborated with ground control to safely return to Earth, despite being marred by a malfunction close to being catastrophic. 4) Cassini-Huygens (USA/Europe, 1997): The Cassini-Huygens spacecraft, despite being primarily on a mission to explore Saturn and its moons, shed new light on Titan, Saturn's largest moon. Its findings raised scientific interest in the possibility of extra-terrestrial life by suggesting that there may be primordial chemistry on Titan's surface.

How India Inc congratulated ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's successful moon landing 5) SMART-1 (European Space Agency, 2004): This mission reached the moon and helped develop space travel technology by showcasing the potential of ion propulsion. 6) Chandrayaan-1 (India, 2008): Indicating its entry onto the lunar exploration stage, India's Chandrayaan-1 confirmed the existence of water molecules on the moon's surface. This revolutionary finding revealed crucial new information about the geology and possible resources of the moon. 7) Chang'e 4 (China, 2019): Landing on the far side of the moon, a location that human expeditions are yet to visit, was a record-breaking accomplishment for China's Chang'e 4 mission. The Yutu-2 rover still sends essential information about this distant lunar region. 8) Chandrayaan-2 (India, 2019): India's Chandrayaan-2 was designed to continue the success of Chandrayaan-1 and explore the south-polar area of the moon. Even if there were issues with the lander's descent, the orbiter is still collecting helpful information on the makeup and environment of the moon. 9) Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (USA, 2009): A critical surveyor that helps future missions choose landing locations by taking high-resolution pictures of the moon's surface. 10) Chandrayaan-3 (India, 2023): Under the Chandrayaan program of ISRO, it is the third and most current Indian lunar exploration mission. On July 14, 2023, Chandrayaan-3 was launched. On August 23, 2023, the lander and rover are anticipated to touch down close to the lunar south pole. These moon landings are examples of human creativity, determination, and curiosity. They have increased our scientific knowledge and encouraged future generations to imagine possibilities beyond Earth. Every mission, from the ground-breaking Apollo program to the Chandrayaan-3, has deepened our understanding of the moon's formation and promise as an opportunity for further study.