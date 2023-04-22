 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top 10 Airports of India: Goa, Bengaluru, Delhi cross pre-Covid footfalls; Kolkata and Chennai lag

Ameya Joshi
Apr 22, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST

Among the major airports outside the top 10, Srinagar and Chandigarh have performed the best. Srinagar saw a 57 percent growth in footfalls, while Chandigarh grew 52 percent.

Hyderabad has moved up to fourth spot, pushing Kolkata down by one (Image source: Screengrab from video on @RGIAHyd/Twitter)

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) released the annual footfall figures for Indian airports over the weekend. The data shows there has been a clear recovery from pre-Covid times in FY22-23.

How did the top 10 airports perform?

There are some changes in the order of the top 10 airports of the country by domestic footfalls. Hyderabad has moved up to fourth spot, pushing Kolkata down by one, and Goa moved up from ninth to eight, pushing Pune down by one.

Three of the top 10 airports saw an improvement in traffic in FY22-23 compared to FY19-20. Goa’s Dabolim airport handled 3.1 percent more passengers, while Bengaluru processed 1.2 percent more passengers, and Delhi saw 0.5 percent additional passengers. Hyderabad and Pune handled more or less the same number of passengers as they did pre-pandemic.