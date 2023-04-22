Top 10 Airports of India: Goa, Bengaluru, Delhi cross pre-Covid footfalls; Kolkata and Chennai lag

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) released the annual footfall figures for Indian airports over the weekend. The data shows there has been a clear recovery from pre-Covid times in FY22-23.

How did the top 10 airports perform?

There are some changes in the order of the top 10 airports of the country by domestic footfalls. Hyderabad has moved up to fourth spot, pushing Kolkata down by one, and Goa moved up from ninth to eight, pushing Pune down by one.

Three of the top 10 airports saw an improvement in traffic in FY22-23 compared to FY19-20. Goa’s Dabolim airport handled 3.1 percent more passengers, while Bengaluru processed 1.2 percent more passengers, and Delhi saw 0.5 percent additional passengers. Hyderabad and Pune handled more or less the same number of passengers as they did pre-pandemic.

The largest drop was at Kolkata, where footfalls fell 17.16 percent, followed by Chennai, where footfalls dropped 16.75 percent. Guwahati and Ahmedabad, now operated by Adani Airports, saw a drop of 7 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively. Mumbai, the second busiest airport in the country, saw a 2.4 percent drop in domestic footfalls.

Ameya Joshi is an aviation analyst.