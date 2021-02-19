MARKET NEWS

Toolkit case: Some media coverage on Disha Ravi sensational and prejudicial, says Delhi High Court

Toolkit case: In interest of not hampering the investigation, the Delhi High Court asked news media houses to 'ensure the information received from sources is authentic' and that only verified content is published

Moneycontrol News
February 19, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
File image: Image: AP Photo

Hearing climate activist Disha Ravi’s plea seeking to restrain the Delhi Police from leaking probe material to the media in relation to the ‘toolkit’ case, the Delhi High Court observed that some news coverage of the investigation indicates "sensationalism and prejudicial reporting."

Justice Prathiba M Singh said the court will not ask for such content to be removed “at this stage” but the interim plea for removal of such news content and posts made by the Delhi Police’s Twitter account would be considered at a later stage.

However, the judge asked media houses to ensure that no leaked investigation material is broadcast as it could affect the probe. The court also directed Delhi Police to “abide by its stand, on affidavit, that it has not leaked nor intends to leak any probe details to the press.”

In interest of not hampering the investigation, the court also asked media houses to “ensure the information received from sources is authentic” and that only verified content is publicised.

The bench noted that police is entitled to hold press briefings regarding the case in accordance with the law and the agency's 2010 office memorandum with regard to media coverage of cases.

Ravi is being investigated as per an FIR for her alleged involvement in sharing an online toolkit that supports the farmers' protest.

Her petition before the High Court sought to restrain the police from leaking probe material to the media and also restrain the media from publishing the content or extract of any private chats, including those on WhatsApp, between her and third parties.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Delhi High Court #Disha Ravi #Farmers protest #India #Legal #toolkit
first published: Feb 19, 2021 02:22 pm

