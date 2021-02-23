Toolkit case: Activist Disha Ravi granted bail by Delhi court

Disha Ravi.

Climate activist Disha Ravi, who was the first person to be arrested in the toolkit case, was granted bail by Delhi Sessions Court on February 23.

The stringent charges of criminal conspiracy and sedition were invoked against her by the Delhi Police.

The bail order was issued by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana, who asked Disha to submit two sureties of Rs one lakh each.

The court had, on February 20, concluded the hearings on her bail plea. The judge had questioned the prosecution over the evidence under which Disha was being connected to the Republic Day violence.

"What exactly is the evidence collected by you against this lady connecting her to the violence perpetuated on January 26?" Judge Rana had asked the additional solicitor general.

The Delhi Police, which sought additional four-day custody before the bail order, has argued that she was linked to an international conspiracy to stoke social and cultural tensions in India.

The police relied on the toolkit Google document which Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg had shared. The "plan was to defame India and create unrest here", the prosecution had claimed.

The ASG also told the bench that toolkit case co-accused Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk had attended a video meeting "organised" by Poetic Justice Foundation - a "pro-Khalistani group" - on January 11.

Disha's counsel, however, claimed that the argument do no establish her links with any secessionist movement.

Senior advocate Siddharth Agarwal, who represented Disha, told the bench that the prosecution was relying on assumptions and conjectures to frame the charges against the arrested activist.

Agarwal told the bench that the accused cannot be linked to Sikhs for Justice, the organisation which was allegedly involved in instigating the Republic Day violence.

"They are not even shown to be connected with the 60-70 people on the Zoom call. So my first submission is that there is no connection between Sikhs For Justice at all," he said.

"My history has nothing to do with Khalistan. My connection is not with Sikhs For Justice or PJF. In this case, it is clear that thinking otherwise is attracting sedition," the counsel further told the bench on behalf of Disha.