Tomato, onion growers in tears following price crash in Karnataka

Dec 01, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST

Tomato and onion growers are a worried lot as the bumper harvest has led to a crash in prices in the state.

The Kolar district fruits and vegetable growers struggle committee has demanded the government announce a minimum support price for onion and tomato growers to safeguard the interests of farmers.

According to sources in the Yeshwanthpur Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Yard here, onion prices had dropped to somewhere between Rs 2 per kg and Rs 10, a few days ago.

However, it has now stabilised in the range of Rs 12 to Rs 18 per kg depending on the quality of the produce.

''Even Rs 12 a kg is a pittance for all our hardship. A decent amount goes in transportation, loading and unloading and investment made on growing the crop,'' an onion grower in Bengaluru rued. People bringing their produce from far flung areas with a hope of getting a good price were a disappointed lot.

Farmer Pavadeppa Hallikeri from Thimmapura in Gadag district in North Karnataka got a good onion harvest and instead of selling it at the Gadag APMC Yard, he decided to sell it in Bengaluru.