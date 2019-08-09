Toll goes up to 12 in Karnataka; CM announces Rs 5 lakh to kin of those killed

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa during his aerial survey of the flood affected areas, in Bagalkot district. The CM today said that the Central government has assured to extend all assistance to Karnataka to deal with the situation arising out of severe floods and incessant rains in parts of the State. (Image: PTI)

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday announced Rs five lakh to next to the kin of people killed in the flood and rain-related incidents in Karnataka, where 12 people have lost their lives.

"I have directed the officials that Rs five lakh should be given to the family members of those killed in the flood within 24 hours," Yediyurappa told reporters in Mudhol and Bagalkote, where he reviewed the flood situation, conducted an aerial survey and visited the victims.

"In the State, in all, 12 people have died (in the flood and rain-related incidents," he said. Four helicopters including three big ones have been pressed into service and so far 71 people have been airlifted, the Chief Minister said. The helicopters were also providing food and other necessary materials to those marooned in the flood, he said.

The chief minister once again appealed to the people to donate generously. "There is unprecedented flood situation in the state.I appeal to all of you to donate generously.The Centre has assured of extending all assistance to Karnataka to deal with the situation arising out of severe floods and incessant rains in parts of the State...," Yediyurappa said. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have been briefed on the rescue and relief efforts in Karnataka.

"The Centre will extend all assistance... from financial point of view... they have also assured of help in other means," the Chief Minister said. The floods and rains have left a trail of destruction in vast areas of north, coastal and Malnad districts of the state. Besides Belagavi, other affected districts include Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Raichur, Yadgiri, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Chikkamagalur. "Definitely not", Yediyurappa responded when asked if he "felt lonely" in dealing with the flood and rain situation as he is running a one-man Ministry.

Yediyurappa, who was sworn in as Chief Minister on July 26 but is yet to expand his Cabinet, said legislators and MPs are supporting him and giving him strength, adding, they were working hard in relief efforts.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy announced that all legislators of his party would donate one month's salary for relief works in north Karnataka, reeling under the floods.