Tohana Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Tohana Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Tohana Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Tohana constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Tohana is an Assembly constituency in region of Haryana under Fatehabad district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Tohana Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information:
Voter turnout was 85.22% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 81.94% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Subhash Barala won this seat by a margin of 6906 votes, which was 3.99% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 173155 votes.Paramvir Singh won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 3852 votes. INC polled 137535 votes, 33.99% of the total votes polled.
