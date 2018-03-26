App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 26, 2018 08:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Togadia hits out at BJP for not enacting law for Ram temple

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Pravin Togadia today slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for not enacting a law to build the Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Pravin Togadia today slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for not enacting a law to build the Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had time to meet Pakistan's prime minister, but does not have "the courtesy to meet your childhood friend (Togadia)" .

If the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute was to be resolved through a court, then why there was an agitation in 1992 and why many people sacrificed their lives, he asked during a press conference here.

The Ayodhya case is currently being heard by the Supreme Court.

The agitation was launched to create a public opinion in favour of the Ram temple so that a pro-temple government would come to power and enact a law for its construction, he said.

Only a temple can come up on the disputed land and the surrounding 66-acre area, he said.

The BJP had promised to pass a law in Parliament for the construction of the Ram temple during its Palampur national executive meeting in 1987, he said.

But no law has been passed even in the last four years, and Prime Minister Modi is silent on the issue, he said.

tags #Politics

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.