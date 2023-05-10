English
    May 10, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST

    Today’s Latest News Live: Expert panel submits report on Adani-Hindenburg to Supreme Court

    Today’s Latest News Live: An expert panel set up to investigate the Adani Group following allegations of Hindenburg research has submitted a report to the Supreme Court. The group was reportedly asked to assess how to protect consumers better, if regulatory lapses existed, and the broader impact.

    Today's Latest News Live: Expert panel submits report on Adani-Hindenburg to Supreme Court
      Welcome to Moneycontrol's live news blog
      Moneycontrol.com
    • May 10, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

      India inflation likely hit 18-month low in April: Poll

      India's consumer inflation likely cooled to an 18-month low in April as rises in food and fuel prices moderated, keeping it below the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for the second consecutive month, a Reuters poll of economists found. Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, was expected to have fallen again in April, as price rises of cereals and edible oils softened. Inflation as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index was forecast to have fallen to 4.80% in April from 5.66% in March, according to the median view of 53 economists.

    • May 10, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

      Cyclone Mocha to intensify into a very severe storm from today: IMD

      The Indian Meteorological Department said that Cyclone Mocha forming over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe storm by May 12 where wind speeds can reach 130 kmph. The well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression on Tuesday evening packing wind speeds of 45 to 55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph over the south-east Bay of Bengal.IMD said the weather system was expected to intensify into a deep depression and turn into Cyclone Mocha in the next 12 hours, packing wind speeds of 80-90 kmph and gusting to 100 kmph. The system is expected to move initially north-northwestwards till May 12 morning and later towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts, the weather office said.

    • May 10, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

      Protesters ransack army buildings after Imran Khan's arrest; mobile internet suspended

      Mass protests erupted across Pakistan on Tuesday after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case pending since he was ousted. Following the arrest, supporters of Khan stormed the Pakistan Army headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander's residence in Lahore. Khan, who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was undergoing a biometric process at the Islamabad High Court when the paramilitary Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan's security staff. Khan will now be presented at Police Lines Headquarters in H11 in Islamabad. The US, UK and Canada have issued new travel advisories for their citizens citing political unrest following the arrest.

    • May 10, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST

      Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, must pay her $5 million: Jury

      Donald Trump must pay $5 million in damages for sexually abusing magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defaming her by branding her a liar, a jury decided on Tuesday. The former US president, campaigning to retake the White House in 2024, slammed the New York jury, calling the verdict a 'disgrace' Carroll, 79, testified during the civil trial that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan in either 1995 or 1996, then harmed her reputation by writing in an October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform that her claims were a 'complete con job' and 'a lie'.

    • May 10, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

      PM Modi to launch projects worth ₹5,500 crore in Rajasthan today

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects costing over Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan on Wednesday, as per news reports.The focus of the projects to be launched by Modi will be on bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region, the PMO said, adding road and railway works will facilitate the movement of goods and services, boosting trade and commerce and improving the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region.

    • May 10, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST

      Expert panel submits report on Adani-Hindenburg to Supreme Court

      An expert panel of six-members, set up to investigate the Adani Group following allegations of financial irregularities by by US research firm Hindenburg, has submitted a report to the Supreme Court. The group was asked to assess how to protect consumers better, if regulatory lapses existed, and the broader impact, as per a Economic Times report.

