Today’s Latest News Live: Expert panel submits report on Adani-Hindenburg to Supreme Court

May 10, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

Mass protests erupted across Pakistan on Tuesday after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case pending since he was ousted. Following the arrest, supporters of Khan stormed the Pakistan Army headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander's residence in Lahore. Khan, who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was undergoing a biometric process at the Islamabad High Court when the paramilitary Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan's security staff. Khan will now be presented at Police Lines Headquarters in H11 in Islamabad. The US, UK and Canada have issued new travel advisories for their citizens citing political unrest following the arrest.