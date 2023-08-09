English
    Himachal Pradesh Weather live updates: Met office warns of extremely heavy rain in 7 Himachal Pradesh districts

    Himachal Pradesh Weather live updates: Landslides and flash floods blocked several roads in Shimla, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Solan districts.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 09, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST
    Weather live updates

    Himachal Pradesh Weather live updates: The meteorological department here has issued a "red" alert for seven districts in Himachal Pradesh, warning that extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue on August 13.
    Six underconstruction houses were damaged in a landslide following rains in the Kasauli area of Solan district on August 5 morning, but no casualty was reported. The district administration has shifted the labourers to safe places.

    The Manali-Leh national highway was blocked following the flooding of the Teiling nallah, about a kilometre away from the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang. Roads were also blocked following flash floods in the Madrang nallah and Kala nallah in Udipur in Lahaul and Spiti district.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #imd weather update #Monsoon Updates
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 07:59 am

