Himachal Pradesh Weather live updates: Met office warns of extremely heavy rain in 7 Himachal Pradesh districts

Himachal Pradesh Weather live updates: The meteorological department here has issued a "red" alert for seven districts in Himachal Pradesh, warning that extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue on August 13.
Six underconstruction houses were damaged in a landslide following rains in the Kasauli area of Solan district on August 5 morning, but no casualty was reported. The district administration has shifted the labourers to safe places.
The Manali-Leh national highway was blocked following the flooding of the Teiling nallah, about a kilometre away from the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang. Roads were also blocked following flash floods in the Madrang nallah and Kala nallah in Udipur in Lahaul and Spiti district.
