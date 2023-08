August 14, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, forecasting substantial rainfall coupled with lightning across six districts of the state in the upcoming twenty-four hours.

According to a statement from the Weather Department, "Isolated areas in Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar are likely to experience very heavy to extremely heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning, along with highly intense spells within the next 24 hours."