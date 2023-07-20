Mumbai Rains Live Updates: 4 die in landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad; 25 rescued

Today weather Live Updates

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rains continued in Maharashtra's Raigad district today, causing a landslide that killed at least four people. According to Industries Minister Uday Samant, NDRF-led search and rescue operations are in progress and 25 people have been rescued so far. In spite of this, more people are believed to be trapped in the debris.

In the past 24 hours, Mumbai has been slammed with rain, with nearly 100 millimeters of rain falling. A yellow alert has been issued by the IMD in the region for Thursday. There is an orange alert in effect for Thane until Thursday. Thursday and Friday are orange alert days in Palghar and Raigad districts.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray met with Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. It was their first meeting since Pawar engineered a vertical split in the NCP before becoming Deputy CM. According to Thackeray, after their meeting, he requested that he do good work for the state and its people. Due to his control of the treasury, I am confident that state residents will receive assistance.

J&K Rains Live Updates: Rain from July 18 night has caused havoc in Udhampur district, especially in the residential area of Panchayat Sattani, where severe water logging has disrupted normal life for villagers. Locals are frustrated by this annual problem and are demanding immediate action from the authorities.

Maharashtra rains: Mumbai and these districts are affected by heavy rainfall

Due to heavy rainfall, schools and colleges in Raigad and Chandrapur districts of Maharashtra will remain closed on Thursday. To ensure safety during the heavy rains, Raigad District Collector Yogesh Mhase and Chandrapur District Collector Vinay Gowda have both declared a holiday for educational institutions.

Due to forecasts of heavy rainfall in certain areas of Mumbai, all government and private schools will remain closed today. Several parts of Mumbai have been issued an orange alert today by the weather office.

Keep checking for further updates on monsoon across the country.