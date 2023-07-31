Mumbai Monsoon LIVE Update: Mumbai is expected to experience moderate rainfall in the upcoming days

- Himachal Pradesh: Rain expected on August 2 and 3.
- Punjab: Rain likely on August 2 and 3.
- Haryana-Chandigarh: Rain anticipated on August 2 and 3.
- Delhi: Rain possible on August 2 and 3.
Mumbai Monsoon LIVE Update: Monsoon continues to wreak havoc across India, with Mumbai experiencing heavy rainfall. In just 56 days, the city received over 2,000 mm of rain, making it the second fastest to reach that mark since last year. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for isolated places, predicting extremely heavy rain.
- Himachal Pradesh: Rain expected on August 2 and 3.
- Punjab: Rain likely on August 2 and 3.
- Haryana-Chandigarh: Rain anticipated on August 2 and 3.
- Delhi: Rain possible on August 2 and 3.
- Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall expected over the region during the next 5 days.
- Arunachal Pradesh: Isolated very heavy rainfall likely on 02nd & 03rd August.
- Assam & Meghalaya: Isolated very heavy rainfall expected during 01st to 3rd August 2023.
- Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura: Isolated very heavy rainfall anticipated during 01st to 3rd August 2023.
- Bihar: Expect light to moderate rainfall till August 3.
- Jharkhand: Anticipate light to moderate rainfall till August 3.
- Odisha: Likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till August 3.
- West Bengal: Some areas might witness downpours till August 2.
- East Madhya Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall for the next five days. Isolated very heavy rainfall expected on August 2.
- North Chhattisgarh: Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall for the next five days.
- Northwest Madhya Pradesh: Isolated heavy rainfall on August 30.
- East Uttar Pradesh: Light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rainfall till August 3.
- East Rajasthan: Expect rain on July 31 and August 2.
- Uttarakhand: Anticipate light to moderate rainfall from August 1 to 3.
- West Uttar Pradesh: Showers likely on August 1 and 2.
In Telangana, heavy rainfall over the past week resulted in the submergence of low-lying areas and agricultural field damage in various locations. The Meteorological Center forecasts heavy rain at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad districts from 8.30 am on August 1 to 8.30 am on August 2.
- Mumbai City: 02.75 mm
- Eastern Suburbs: 12.43 mm
- Western Suburbs: 10.42 mm
Today, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the states of Odisha and Uttarakhand. People in these regions should be cautious and prepared for potentially severe monsoon rains onJuly 31.
Northwest India: Expect light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh from 30th July to 3rd August, and over East Rajasthan on 31st July and 2nd August.
Central India: Anticipate light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh and North Chhattisgarh in the next four days.
East India: Forecast indicates light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha during 30th July to 3rd August. Gangetic West Bengal will experience such conditions from 30th July to 2nd August. There is also a possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall over Odisha from 30th July to 2nd August and over Jharkhand on 30th and 31st July.
West India: Expect light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall to continue over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra for the next four days.
In Uttarakhand, heavy rains have triggered landslides posing a threat to the open tunnel at Chungi Badethi near Uttarkashi City on the Gangotri National Highway. District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal reported the situation, and the relevant authorities have been informed to address the security concerns. (Source: ANI)
Due to technical problems with the water supply, Thane residents will undergo water cuts every 14 days until the monsoon season concludes.