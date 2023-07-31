Mumbai Monsoon LIVE Update: Mumbai is expected to experience moderate rainfall in the upcoming days

July 31, 2023 / 08:38 AM IST

Northwest India: Expect light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh from 30th July to 3rd August, and over East Rajasthan on 31st July and 2nd August.

Central India: Anticipate light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh and North Chhattisgarh in the next four days.

East India: Forecast indicates light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha during 30th July to 3rd August. Gangetic West Bengal will experience such conditions from 30th July to 2nd August. There is also a possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall over Odisha from 30th July to 2nd August and over Jharkhand on 30th and 31st July.

West India: Expect light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall to continue over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra for the next four days.