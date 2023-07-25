English
    Delhi Rains LIVE Updates: Yamuna continues to overflow in Delhi

    Delhi Rains LIVE Updates: The Yamuna's current water level has been recorded at 205.45 metres in Delhi.

    Delhi Rains LIVE Updates: The Yamuna river, on July 25, continued to overflow in Delhi. The current water level has been recorded at 205.45 metres.

    The Yamuna has been flowing over the danger mark again, since July 22 in Delhi due to increased discharge from the Hathnikund dam in Haryana. Incessant rains in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are only triggering the rise in water level.

    Early on July 24, the river was flowing at 205.81 metres at 7 am.

    However, Delhi Environment

    Minister Gopal Rai said later in the that there is nothing to worry about the rising water level of the river. The minister, who was reviewing the relief work operations in the city, urged those seeking shelters in relief camps to stay put until the water level of Yamuna starts receding to a safer level.

    Meanwhile, Noida woke up to fresh spells of rain on July 25.

      Uttarakhand Rains Live Updates: Ganga water level rises in Haridwar

      - The water level of the Ganga was recorded at 293.25metresat 9 pm on July 24 inHaridwar. However, authorities said the situation is not serious and there would not be any damages.
      -ShivkumarKaushik,SDO,UttarPradesh Irrigation Department said, "The water level of Ganga hasincreased. At9 pm, thewater level was recorded at 293.25metres. Low-lying areas canget affected. Districts likeBijnor,Muzaffarnagarare likely to be affected. However,the situation is not very serious and there won’t be any big damages".

