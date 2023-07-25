Delhi Rains LIVE Updates: Yamuna continues to overflow in Delhi

Jul 25, 2023 / 07:36 am

Delhi Rains LIVE Updates: The Yamuna river, on July 25, continued to overflow in Delhi. The current water level has been recorded at 205.45 metres.

The Yamuna has been flowing over the danger mark again, since July 22 in Delhi due to increased discharge from the Hathnikund dam in Haryana. Incessant rains in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are only triggering the rise in water level.

Early on July 24, the river was flowing at 205.81 metres at 7 am.

However, Delhi Environment