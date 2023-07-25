Delhi Rains LIVE Updates: Yamuna continues to overflow in Delhi

- The water level of the Ganga was recorded at 293.25metresat 9 pm on July 24 inHaridwar. However, authorities said the situation is not serious and there would not be any damages.
-ShivkumarKaushik,SDO,UttarPradesh Irrigation Department said, "The water level of Ganga hasincreased. At9 pm, thewater level was recorded at 293.25metres. Low-lying areas canget affected. Districts likeBijnor,Muzaffarnagarare likely to be affected. However,the situation is not very serious and there won’t be any big damages".