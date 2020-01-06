App
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Today my daughter, tomorrow maybe me: Assaulted JNUSU president’s father

Meanwhile, JNU student union president Aishe Ghosh's mother has affirmed that her daughter will continue protesting

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After Aishe Ghosh, the president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union, was assaulted by a group of armed, masked persons on campus, her father said that he fears a similar attack awaits him.

Speaking to the media on January 5, he said the situation in the entire country is “volatile” at the moment, and that they are scared, reported News 18.

“The situation of the entire country is volatile. We are afraid. My daughter has been attacked, tomorrow someone else will be beaten up. Who knows, even I may be beaten up tomorrow.”

Close

He further said that he hasn’t spoken directly to his daughter yet, but others have kept him abreast of the latest updates. “I have not spoken to my daughter directly. Others there have told me of the incident, that there was violence. The peaceful movement was raging for long. There were five stitches on her head. We are worried.”

related news

He added that Leftists are attacked everywhere and said: “See, she is with the Left movement. Everybody everywhere tries to resist Left movement.”

**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE RELEASED BY @JNUSUofficial , JAN. 5, 2020** New Delhi: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh is seen injured after being attacked at JNU. (PTI Photo)(PTI1_5_2020_000170B)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where all the injured JNU students were taken, has confirmed the discharge of Aishe Ghosh and others.

Meanwhile, his wife said she would not ask her daughter to stop protesting despite what happened. The injured student’s mother also sought the resignation of the university’s Vice-Chancellor over his inaction.

Rapping V-C Jagadesh Kumar for not meeting the protesting students in person to discuss the fee hike, she added: “The VC should resign. He is not doing anything. He is not entering into a dialogue with the students. So many incidents are taking place.”

Explaining why she would never ask her daughter to back out from the protests even in the face of attacks, Aishe’s mother said: “There are so many boys and girls with her in this movement. They are all injured, some more, some less. I will never ask her to back out of the protests.”

On January 5, several students and staff, including teachers, were attacked by masked men and women.

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 12:36 pm

tags #India #Jawaharlal Nehru University #JNU #JNUSU

