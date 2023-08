August 04, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

Twelve people have gone missing in a flash floods in a waterfall swept away three shops nearGaurikundon theKedarnathyatraroute, stated officials on Friday.

This flash floodoccurredon August 3 following heavy rains, they added.

TheNRDFand State Disaster Response Forcelaunchedrelief and rescue operations, but none of the missingpeoplehave been located yet.