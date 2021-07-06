To incentivise COVID-19 vaccination, Manipur insurgents offer cash rewards to fully vaccinated villages
July 06, 2021 / 06:37 PM IST
To incentivise COVID-19 vaccination amid concerns of a third wave, Manipur-based insurgent group Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) has announced cash rewards for the first three villages that would fully vaccinate its entire population.
The first three fully vaccinated villages in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district falling under Saikul Assembly constituency will be rewarded with Rs 1 lakh, Rs 60,000, and Rs 40,000, respectively, reported The New Indian Express.
The insurgent group said in a statement: “Amidst the strong hesitation of the majority in getting vaccinated, the KRA with utmost care and concern challenges the chiefs and various youth clubs to get their people vaccinated at the earliest.”
The statement released by the KRA added: “We are promising a reward to the first three fully vaccinated villages.”
An India Today report quoted T Simte of KRA as saying that the outfit along with the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) “challenges the chiefs and various youth clubs within its operational area, to get its people vaccinated at the earliest”.
A similar promise of a cash reward had earlier been made by a local MLA named Yamthong Haokip. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had also announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for the first fully vaccinated Assembly constituency in the state.