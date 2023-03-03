 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
To get planes in 2029, IndiGo needs to place orders now

Ameya Joshi
Mar 03, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

With IndiGo having made clear that its current order takes care of the next five to seven years, it has to think beyond that period now or risk losing out on production slots and lucrative deals.

Why will IndiGo place an order now if it has enough aircraft to cover its induction plan for the next 5 to 7 years? The answer lies in the large backlog which Airbus has right now for the A320 family.

The last few months have seen Air India make more news than IndiGo, the country’s largest carrier by fleet and domestic market share. IndiGo has since been in blitz mode, with CEO Pieter Elbers communicating with the press more often and talking about expansion, among other things. This also saw a few media outlets misinterpreting the number of planes already on order as being a new order of 500 planes.

Within days of this, IndiGo was in the news again, this time for a possible order with Airbus. Neither IndiGo nor Airbus spoke about this but the comment came from a French minister, who was in India for the G20 summit meetings.

Airbus has a backlog of over 6,000 planes for the A320 family, which includes the A319neo, A320neo and various versions of the fast-selling A321neo. A look at the numbers at the end of January, along with numbers for the Air India order and a reinstated Qatar Airways order, shows that the backlog for the A320neo family stands at more than 6,300, while that of the A330neo is close to 200. The A350 backlog is at over 450 and the A220 at over 500.