you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

To ensure maximum turnout, EC will look after kids of women voters

The facilitate this, the election officials will need more manpower and are making arrangements for it

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation

In what is being termed as a welcome move, women will no longer have to skip voting due to the absence of someone to take care of their children at home. They can now get their children to the polling booth as the Election Commission (EC) will be running creches at every booth in Maharashtra on the days it goes to polls.



Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, an official of the state election commission said: “Crèche for kids accompanying their mothers will be run at each polling centre and a trained assistant will be appointed to take care of the children. We don’t want women to stay back at home just because they don’t have anyone to look after their children. Every vote is important in a democracy and we want to give extra focus to women. Even pregnant women will get special assistance, if needed, at the polling booths.”

Additionally, the poll body has also announced an all-women polling booth in every constituency in the state. All such booths will be handled completely by women, including the ground workers, poll officials, and even the police personnel deployed.

There will also be special services to transport the visually impaired. Confirming the same, a poll official said, “Visually challenged persons will be ferried from their homes to the polling centre and back. In case no public transport is available, private vehicles will be hired to ferry them.”

The EC will also make special arrangements for physically challenged persons and senior citizens.

Statistics sow that in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, barely 58 percent women had turned up to cast their votes, as against 62.5 percent men. For this term, a total of 8.73 crore people have registered to vote in Maharashtra, of which 4.16 crore are women, while 4.57 crore are men, and the remaining 2,083 are transgenders.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 01:03 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019

