To counter COVID-19 third wave, BMC to rehire retired doctors

Doctors who worked in BMC-run medical colleges before retirement can now be reappointed till they reach 65 years of age. Representative image

To prepare for the probable third wave of COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has chalked up a plan to hire retired doctors for three years.

The plan was drawn up by Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani and has been approved by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, as per an Indian Express report.

Read | COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 32.17 lakh doses administered on July 1

Kakani said that BMC has formed a committee under Deputy Commissioner (Public Health) Devidas Kshirsagar with deans of all medical colleges as members. "They will select retired professors or deans, who will work under the dean after their appointment," he said.

Under the new plan, doctors who worked in BMC-run medical colleges before retirement can now be reappointed till they reach 65 years of age.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"They will be appointed on a three-year contract. They would get a salary, but not pension benefits,” Kakani said.

Also read: Draft guidelines prepared to prevent fake vaccination drives: BMC tells Bombay HC

Meanwhile, Chahal said that doctors appointed after their retirement would not have any administrative rights. However, no doctor will be deprived of promotion.

"We don't want talent to get wasted. I have seen doctors in private hospitals working till the age of 70 years and are still very fit. So, why can’t our doctors work after retirement," Chahal told the newspaper.

At present, doctors and professors in government medical colleges can work till 64 years of age. Those in BMC-run colleges can work till 62 years of age.

Meanwhile, Mumbai registered a marginal drop in new COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to June 20, when the case tally stood at 692 and the deaths at 25.

Mumbai logged 661 new coronavirus infections and 21 fresh fatalities on July 1, while 489 patients recovered from the infection, the city civic body said.

With the addition of 661 new infections, the tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 7,22,879, while the death toll increased to 15,472 after 21 more patients succumbed to the infection, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data.