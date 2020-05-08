App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 11:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

To avoid overcrowding, Delhi govt launches e-token system for liquor purchase

According to an official statement, the government released a web link - www.qtoken.in - where people will be designated specific time for purchasing liquor after they fill personal details.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government started an e-token system under which customers would be given specific time for purchasing liquor in the wake of violations of social distancing norms by people crowding such outlets.

According to an official statement, the government released a web link - www.qtoken.in - where people will be designated specific time for purchasing liquor after they fill personal details.

The e-tokens will be sent on the mobile phones of the registered persons, it said.

Close

The Delhi government had allowed opening of 200 liquor shops run by civic bodies but only 50 opened due to overcrowding, the statement said.

related news

The e-token will help maintaining social distancing and cut down on waiting time in long queues by specifying time for each e-coupon holder to buy liquor at a shop.

The people will require to furnish address of liquor shop in their area along with their mobile number and other details, while applying for e-token on the web link.

The Delhi government allowed sale of liquor from Monday. The rates of liquor were raised by 70 per cent of maximum retail price on Tuesday. Still large crowds gathered at the shops, violating social distancing norms amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Central government had allowed some relaxations in Lockdown 3.0, including sale of liquor under certain conditions.

Violations of social distancing were reported and the Excise department directed the four corporation dealing in retailing of liquor to take measures like e-tokens, barricading and deployment of marshals to ensure that such norms were followed at the shops.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 10:58 am

tags #alcohol #Business #Current Affairs #e-token #India #liquor

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Aarogya Setu promoting ‘illegal’ e-pharmacies, says Swadeshi Jagran Manch while seeking PM Modi’s attention

Aarogya Setu promoting ‘illegal’ e-pharmacies, says Swadeshi Jagran Manch while seeking PM Modi’s attention

Coronavirus crisis | Startups now offer more ESOPs to compensate for pay cuts: Report

Coronavirus crisis | Startups now offer more ESOPs to compensate for pay cuts: Report

Coronavirus crisis | Construction work resumes in over 200 projects in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon

Coronavirus crisis | Construction work resumes in over 200 projects in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.