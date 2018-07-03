TN seeks to tap Nirbhaya Fund for CCTV cameras in buses

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said it has sought assistance from the Centre under the Nirbhaya Fund for installing CCTV cameras in state-run buses to ensure safety of women and children. Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar announced this in the assembly, while tabling the policy note of his department.

"For the safety of women and children commuters, the government has decided to install CCTV cameras in state transport undertaking buses in a phased manner," he said. Accordingly, a proposal for installing 200 CCTV cameras in Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses at a cost of Rs 8.40 crore had been sent to the Union Women and Child Development Ministry for assistance under the Nirbhaya Fund, he noted.

The Nirbhaya Fund was announced by the Centre in 2013 after the sensational December 16, 2012 gangrape and murder case in Delhi to support the initiatives of the governments and the NGOs working towards safety of women. CCTV surveillance was being done in all key locations like bus stands, he said.

On cutting emissions, he said the state government had signed the "Clean Bus Declaration," on March 28 this year with C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, a global initiative aimed at tackling climate change and driving urban action that reduces greenhouse gas emissions. "By signing the declaration the government signifies its support to shifting to low emission and ultra-low emission buses.

Tamil Nadu is the first state in India to sign this declaration," the Minister said. Vijayabhaskar also said a Detailed Project Report had been sent to the Centre for purchasing 70 electric buses at a cost of Rs 140 crore with a funding pattern of Rs 105 crore to be borne by the Centre and Tamil Nadu government Rs 35 crore. On augmentation of services, he said 100 more small buses would be operated shortly in the city.

Ten more buses with a pantry-cum-toilet facility are being planned to be introduced this year. Two buses with this facility are currently being operated between Chennai and Tiruchirappalli, he said. As regards the Regional Air Connectivity Scheme (RCS), as per a Memorandum of Understanding with the Centre, the state government has "reduced Value Added Tax to one percent on Air Turbine Fuel at RCS airports and flights," he said.