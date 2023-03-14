 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

TN rolls out organic farming policy, to promote chemical free agriculture

PTI
Mar 14, 2023 / 10:19 PM IST

The policy unveiled by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat would work on providing safe, healthier and environment-friendly food.

Aimed at conserving soil health, agro ecology and biodiversity, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday rolled out the organic farming policy towards 'chemical free organic agriculture' in the State, thereby providing safe food for the people.

The policy unveiled by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat would work on providing safe, healthier and environment-friendly food.

India occupies fifth place with a total area of 2.66 million hectares while Tamil Nadu holds 14th rank in organic farming across the country with 31,629 hectares of organic agriculture land, the policy said.

Madhya Pradesh has the largest area under organic certification followed by Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka.